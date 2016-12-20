Béibhinn Mulcahy wins Longford Leader 'Loving Christmas in Longford' photo competition in association with Ganly's

A few weeks and more than a hundred entries later, a winner has been selected - though it was no easy task.



The lucky winner is Béibhinn Mulcahy, whose creative use of a Christmas decoration also offered some food for thought with its title ‘Reflecting on Christmas’.



“All the entries were of an extremely high standard,” commented Longford Leader Managing Editor, Alan Walsh, “but Béibhinn’s entry really stood out to all the judges and it makes for a really unique front page photograph.”



Christmas jumpers, nativity scenes, visits from Santa Claus and animals all featured, with some extremely innovative and interesting camera techniques employed to deliver some truly exquisite entries.



“We were delighted with the response we received to the ‘Loving Christmas in Longford’ competition,” Alan continued. “The varying interpretations of the theme and the extremely thought-provoking and creative ideas displayed in all the entries definitely gave us more reasons to love Christmas in Longford.



“We would like to thank our generous sponsor Ganly’s, as well as all the keen photographers who sent in their seasonal snaps - all of which will be featured in photo galleries online at www.longfordleader.ie.

“Wishing all our readers a very merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2017.”

