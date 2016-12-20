Photo Gallery Two: We're just 'Loving Christmas in Longford'

-
‘The real meaning of Christmas’. Models: Sarah Dillon, Rita Rhattigan and Eileen Reilly. Photo submitted by James Carroll
-
‘LOVE’. Models: Alejandro Noel García Chauarna, Xoán Calvo Travieso, Diego Díez Borque, Javier Beltrán Sainz and Raymond Leonard. Photo submitted by Peadar Kenny
-
‘Waiting for Christmas’. Model: Maria Knox. Photo submitted by Cliodhna Mulligan
-
‘The Gift of Giving’. Models: Matthew and Darragh. Photo submitted by Jack Finnegan
-
‘Posting Home’. Model: Jenny Parker. Photo submitted by Clara Hollander
-
‘Feliz Navidad’. Photo submitted by Gary Noone
-
‘Snow Dream’. Model: Tara. Photo submitted by Claire Farrelly
-
‘Seeing Christmas in You’. Models: Reece Leonard and Johnny Borland. Photo submitted by Evan Farrelly
-
‘Little and Large’. Photo submitted by Ciara Nevin
-
‘Christmas Warmth’. Model: Raymond. Photo submitted by Darragh O'Brien
-
‘Santa's little helper’. Model: Sinead Mulhern. Photo submitted by Carmen Gabilondo
-
‘Christmas Colour’. Model: Gary Noone. Photo submitted by Maitiu O'Donohoe
-
‘Christmas Tree Wonder’. Models: Sheka and Diarmuid. Photo submitted by Jonathan Borland
-
‘Fun on the Mall’. Photo submitted by Aoife Masterson
-
‘New addition’. Photo submitted by Amy Harper
-
‘Christmas Present for Life’. Model: Maria Knox. Photo submitted by Aine Casey
-
‘Hats off to Christmas’. Model: Niamh. Photo submitted by Shauna Murphy
-
‘Christmas Surprise that lasts the whole year’. Model: Ashleigh. Photo submitted by Andrea Hughes
-
‘Longford Colours’. Photo submitted by Niamh Earley and Shauna Murphy
-
Just lovin' Christmas in Longford! Photo submitted by Tiernan Dolan
-
-
Loving Christmas in Longford. Photo submitted by Renata Bojarinova
-
-
‘HOPE’. Photo submitted by Chloe Freeman
-
‘Decorating Ballymahon’. Photo submitted by Chloe Freeman
-
‘Winter Light’. Models: Sarah Horan and Jason Moorehead. Photo submitted by Brian Kelly
-
‘Christmas Conversation’. Models: Chloe and David. Photo submitted by Aileen Price
-
‘A romantic Christmas’. Models: Sorcha Holloway and Jack Williams. Photo submitted by Tara Lynch
-
‘See the whole of Christmas’. Models: Laura Duggan and Jack Davis. Photo submitted by Sophia Chick
-
‘Singing with Elves in St Patrick's NS, Dromard’. Photo submitted by Ronan Bleakley
-
‘Making Magic’. Models: Laura Duggan, Jack Davis and Ciara Reilly, Photo submitted by Olena Sovych
-
‘Santa Visits St Patrick's NS, Dromard’. Photo submitted by Michael McKenna
-
‘Malachy and Diarmuid Galvin enjoying the build up to Christmas, taking a break from a walk by the River Shannon in Clondra’. Photo submitted by Ciara Galvin
-
‘Christmas Trees’. Models: Jack and Laura. Photo submitted by May O'Meara
-
‘Loving Christmas in Longford’. Photo submitted by Barry Cox
-
-
‘Christmas Forest’. Models: Olena Sovych and Sophia Chick. Photo submitted by Laura Duggan
-
‘Elves taking a break’. Models: Orla and Aoife. Photo submitted by Jack Williams
-
‘Christmas Boat in Lanesboro’. Photo submitted by Brigid Mullooly
-
‘Christmas Hugs’. Model: Laura Duggan. Photo submitted by Jack Davis
-
‘Longford Christmas’. Photo submitted by Sarah Ryan
-
‘Singing for Santa in St Patrick's NS, Dromard’. Photo submitted by Ciaran Murphy
-
‘Santa and St Mel's’. Photo submitted by Sam
-
'Santa's Presents'. Photo submitted by Ciaran Murphy
-
‘Lighting the Way’. Photo submitted by Rithny Enaruna
-
‘Christmas tree Decorating’. Models: Laura Duggan and Sophia Chick. Photo submitted by Ciara Reilly
-
‘Decorating Ballymahon ‘. Models: Rebecca Plummer and Orla Farrell. Photo submitted by Ciara Flynn
-
‘Santa's delivery’. Photo submitted by Callum Gorman
-
‘Christmas Cheer’. Models: Molly, Lauren and Taylor. Photo submitted by Niamh
-
‘Christmas Band’. Models: Callum Gorman, Jack Davis, Sorcha Holloway, Orla McNamee and Laura Duggan. Photo submitted by Aoife Brady
-
‘Ballymahon Christmas Cheer’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Aishling O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Jack Flower
-
‘Spreading the Christmas Joy’. Model: Tara. Photo submitted by Sinead Mulhern
-
‘Enjoying Christmas’. Photo submitted by Jack Flower
-
‘Festive Spirit’. Photo submitted by Sinead Lyons
-
‘Jumping for Joy’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Aishling O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Jack Flower
-
‘Christmas Cheer’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Aishling O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Jack Flower
-
‘Something Small’. Model: Jenny Parker. Photo submitted by Paulina Sochacka
-
‘Friends forever’. Models: Faith Kelly and Tara Sleightholme. Photo submitted by Nessa Brady
-
‘Christmas Sun’. Photo submitted by Eve Foster
-
‘Knitted with Christmas Love’. Photo submitted by Maria Knox
-
‘Christmas Giving’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Jack Flower. Photo submitted by Conan
-
‘Writing to Santa’. Photo submitted by Faith Kelly
-
‘Human Christmas Tree’. Models: Peadar Kenny, Raymond Leonard, Johnny Borland, Gary Noone, Diego Díez Borque and Xoán Calvo Travieso. Photo submitted by Sheka Kanu
-
‘Friendship’. Models: Tara Sleighthome and Sinead Mulhern. Photo submitted by Divine Iroaganachi
