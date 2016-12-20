Photo Gallery Two: We're just 'Loving Christmas in Longford'

‘The real meaning of Christmas’. Models: Sarah Dillon, Rita Rhattigan and Eileen Reilly. Photo submitted by James Carroll

‘LOVE’. Models: Alejandro Noel García Chauarna, Xoán Calvo Travieso, Diego Díez Borque, Javier Beltrán Sainz and Raymond Leonard. Photo submitted by Peadar Kenny

‘Waiting for Christmas’. Model: Maria Knox. Photo submitted by Cliodhna Mulligan

‘The Gift of Giving’. Models: Matthew and Darragh. Photo submitted by Jack Finnegan

‘Posting Home’. Model: Jenny Parker. Photo submitted by Clara Hollander

‘Feliz Navidad’. Photo submitted by Gary Noone

‘Snow Dream’. Model: Tara. Photo submitted by Claire Farrelly

‘Seeing Christmas in You’. Models: Reece Leonard and Johnny Borland. Photo submitted by Evan Farrelly

‘Little and Large’. Photo submitted by Ciara Nevin

‘Christmas Warmth’. Model: Raymond. Photo submitted by Darragh O'Brien

‘Santa's little helper’. Model: Sinead Mulhern. Photo submitted by Carmen Gabilondo

‘Christmas Colour’. Model: Gary Noone. Photo submitted by Maitiu O'Donohoe

‘Christmas Tree Wonder’. Models: Sheka and Diarmuid. Photo submitted by Jonathan Borland

‘Fun on the Mall’. Photo submitted by Aoife Masterson

‘New addition’. Photo submitted by Amy Harper

‘Christmas Present for Life’. Model: Maria Knox. Photo submitted by Aine Casey

‘Hats off to Christmas’. Model: Niamh. Photo submitted by Shauna Murphy

‘Christmas Surprise that lasts the whole year’. Model: Ashleigh. Photo submitted by Andrea Hughes

‘Longford Colours’. Photo submitted by Niamh Earley and Shauna Murphy

Just lovin' Christmas in Longford! Photo submitted by Tiernan Dolan

Loving Christmas in Longford. Photo submitted by Renata Bojarinova

‘HOPE’. Photo submitted by Chloe Freeman

‘Decorating Ballymahon’. Photo submitted by Chloe Freeman

‘Winter Light’. Models: Sarah Horan and Jason Moorehead. Photo submitted by Brian Kelly

‘Christmas Conversation’. Models: Chloe and David. Photo submitted by Aileen Price

‘A romantic Christmas’. Models: Sorcha Holloway and Jack Williams. Photo submitted by Tara Lynch

‘See the whole of Christmas’. Models: Laura Duggan and Jack Davis. Photo submitted by Sophia Chick

‘Singing with Elves in St Patrick's NS, Dromard’. Photo submitted by Ronan Bleakley

‘Making Magic’. Models: Laura Duggan, Jack Davis and Ciara Reilly, Photo submitted by Olena Sovych

‘Santa Visits St Patrick's NS, Dromard’. Photo submitted by Michael McKenna

‘Malachy and Diarmuid Galvin enjoying the build up to Christmas, taking a break from a walk by the River Shannon in Clondra’. Photo submitted by Ciara Galvin

‘Christmas Trees’. Models: Jack and Laura. Photo submitted by May O'Meara

‘Loving Christmas in Longford’. Photo submitted by Barry Cox

‘Christmas Forest’. Models: Olena Sovych and Sophia Chick. Photo submitted by Laura Duggan

‘Elves taking a break’. Models: Orla and Aoife. Photo submitted by Jack Williams

‘Christmas Boat in Lanesboro’. Photo submitted by Brigid Mullooly

‘Christmas Hugs’. Model: Laura Duggan. Photo submitted by Jack Davis

‘Longford Christmas’. Photo submitted by Sarah Ryan

‘Singing for Santa in St Patrick's NS, Dromard’. Photo submitted by Ciaran Murphy

‘Santa and St Mel's’. Photo submitted by Sam

'Santa's Presents'. Photo submitted by Ciaran Murphy

‘Lighting the Way’. Photo submitted by Rithny Enaruna

‘Christmas tree Decorating’. Models: Laura Duggan and Sophia Chick. Photo submitted by Ciara Reilly

‘Decorating Ballymahon ‘. Models: Rebecca Plummer and Orla Farrell. Photo submitted by Ciara Flynn

‘Santa's delivery’. Photo submitted by Callum Gorman

‘Christmas Cheer’. Models: Molly, Lauren and Taylor. Photo submitted by Niamh

‘Christmas Band’. Models: Callum Gorman, Jack Davis, Sorcha Holloway, Orla McNamee and Laura Duggan. Photo submitted by Aoife Brady

‘Ballymahon Christmas Cheer’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Aishling O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Jack Flower

‘Spreading the Christmas Joy’. Model: Tara. Photo submitted by Sinead Mulhern

‘Enjoying Christmas’. Photo submitted by Jack Flower

‘Festive Spirit’. Photo submitted by Sinead Lyons

‘Jumping for Joy’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Aishling O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Jack Flower

‘Christmas Cheer’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Aishling O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Jack Flower

‘Something Small’. Model: Jenny Parker. Photo submitted by Paulina Sochacka

‘Friends forever’. Models: Faith Kelly and Tara Sleightholme. Photo submitted by Nessa Brady

‘Christmas Sun’. Photo submitted by Eve Foster

‘Knitted with Christmas Love’. Photo submitted by Maria Knox

‘Christmas Giving’. Models: Jodie McCormack and Jack Flower. Photo submitted by Conan

‘Writing to Santa’. Photo submitted by Faith Kelly

‘Human Christmas Tree’. Models: Peadar Kenny, Raymond Leonard, Johnny Borland, Gary Noone, Diego Díez Borque and Xoán Calvo Travieso. Photo submitted by Sheka Kanu