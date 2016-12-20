Photo Gallery One: We're just 'Loving Christmas in Longford'

-
‘Christmas Carols’. Models: Béibhinn, Shauna, Emma, Iratxe, Lena, Ashleigh, Grace and Eadaoin. Photo submitted by Ciara Farrell
"We're loving Christmas in Longford 'cos it's only turkey on the menu!” Photo submitted by Tiernan Dolan
‘Merry Christmas’. Models: Elisa, Lena, Emma, Iratxe, Ashleigh, Grace, Orla, Niamh, Ciara, Béibhinn, Leah, Niamh, Niamh and Carmen. Photo submitted by Carmen Oltra & Eadoin Murtagh
‘There's bags of fun in Longford so I'm certainly loving Christmas in Longford!’ Photo submitted by Tiernan Dolan
‘Joy’. Models: Grace, Iratxe, Leah, Emma and Aishling. Photo submitted by Anna Culin
‘The Canada Geese arrived for Christmas at Inny Bay, Co Longford’. Photo submitted by Cora Taplin
‘Sweet Friendship’. Models: Orla Nevin and Niamh Brady. Photo submitted by Aisling Smith
Cathedral junction. Photo submitted by Ken Keenan
‘Giving at Christmas’. Models: Rithny Enaruna and Katie O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Shannon Kenny
‘My Yorkie called Xabi.’ Photo submitted by Anne Doohan
‘The Shepherd’. Model: Jack McMahon. Photo submitted by Ryan Smith
‘Addams Family Christmas’. Models: Charlie Mulligan, Natasha McNamara, Rachel Cassidy and Johannes Vogt. Photo submitted by Ryan O'Reilly
Turning on the lights in Edgeworthstown. Photo by John McGerr
‘The night of the toy show. My two beauties Noah (7) & Ruby (4) Dunne sitting down glued to the telly.’ Photo submitted by Tasha McDonnell
‘A moment captured of my little daughter and son Lauren & Conor on their way to visit Santa.’ Photo submitted by Sue Deegan
Winter in Longford. Photo submitted by Kathy Conway
Santa and Mrs Claus in Edgeworthstown turning on the town lights. Photo by Amanda O’Brien
“Our 4-year-old daughter Georgia meeting Santa.” Photo submitted by Yvonne Kenny
Caitlin Dolan from Drumlish with her dog Casper on their visit to see Santa. Photo submitted by Gráinne Kelleher.
Loving Christmas in Longford. Photo submitted by Renata Bojarinova
A day through his ears at the Longford Harriers meet in Mullinalaghta. Photo submitted by Lisa Noble
Loving Christmas in Longford. Photo submitted by Nicola Cox
‘Christmas Cake’. Model: Laura Pakenham. Photo submitted by Natasha McNamara
‘Human Christmas Tree’. Models: Katie O'Reilly and Chelsie Cox. Photo submitted by Rachel Cassidy
‘Singing in Granard’. Models: Chelsie Cox, Ryan Smith, Johannes Vogt, Chloe McGerr, Alana Jones and Shannon Kenny. Photo submitted by Mark Higgins
‘Snow Globe White Christmas’. Model: Aoife Boylan. Photo submitted by Laura Pakenham
‘View of Granard at Christmas’. Models: Aoife Boylan and Laura Pakenham. Photo submitted by Laura Campbell
‘Waiting for Santa at Lus na Gréine’. Models: Laura Pakenham and Natasha McNamara. Photo submitted by Colm Gilchriest
‘Christmas Fun in Granard’. Models: Aoife Boylan and Laura Pakenham. Photo submitted by Chloe McGerr
‘Friends at Christmas’. Models: Natasha McNamara and Laura Pakenham. Photo submitted by Chelsie Cox
‘Christmas’. Models: Laura Pakenham and Katie O'Reilly. Photo submitted by Alana Jones
‘Christmas Busking’. Models: Orla Keane, Aisling McCormack, Ronan English and Niamh Hanley. Photo submitted by Sarah Horan
‘Winter Fun’. Models: Samuel Maxwell, Cronan Flood, Ronan Rooney, Bradley Greavy and Max. Photo submitted by Sarah Dillon
‘Jumping for Joy’. Photo submitted by Samuel Maxwell
‘Presents’. Models: Cronan Flood and James Carroll. Photo submitted by Samuel Maxwell
‘Hot Chocolate Chats’. Models: Shannon & Sarah. Photo submitted by Orla Kenny
‘Ballymahon Christmas.’ Models: Conall and Sarah Dillon. Photo submitted by Lochlann Healy
‘Christmas Presents.’ Models: Bradley and Chloe. Photo submitted by David
‘Frosty fun’. Models: Conall, Chloe and Sam. Photo submitted by Cronan Flood
‘Mistletoe’. Models: Sarah Horan and Jason Moorehead. Photo submitted by Conall McKiernan
‘This is Christmas’. Model: Orla Kenny. Photo submitted by Ciara Nally
‘The "Deere" under the snow.’ Photo submitted by Shane Burke
‘Longford Lights and little friends’. Model: Andrea Hughes. Photo submitted by Niamh Baskett
‘Coming Home for Christmas’. Models: Iratxe and Grace. Photo submitted by Leah Devlin
‘Christmas Charlie.’ Photo submitted by Joanne Parker
‘The Nativity Scene in Abbeyshrule, Co Longford taken on December 12.’ Photo submitted by Brendan Collum
‘Christmas Laughs’. Models: Leah, Ashleigh, Elisa and Iratxe. Photo submitted by Grace Mollaghan
Loving Christmas in Longford. Photo submitted by Frances Brady Leonard
‘Christmas Star’. Model: Ashleigh Chan. Photo submitted by Emma McGoey
Loving Christmas in Longford. Photo submitted by Pat Hourican
‘Falling into Christmas’. Models: Ashleigh Chan and Béibhinn Mulcahy. Photo submitted by Eadaoin Murtagh
‘Coming home to Longford for Christmas 'cos we just love Christmas in Longford.’ Photo submitted by Tiernan Dolan
