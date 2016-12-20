Photo Gallery One: We're just 'Loving Christmas in Longford'

Late last month, the Longford Leader appealed to readers to share their ‘Loving Christmas in Longford’ snaps to be in with a chance of winning a €200 voucher for Ganly’s.

A few weeks and more than a hundred entries later, a winner has been selected - though it was no easy task.

Christmas jumpers, nativity scenes, visits from Santa Claus and animals all featured, with some extremely innovative and interesting camera techniques employed to deliver some truly exquisite entries.

“Wishing all our readers a very merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2017.”

Here is a flavour of the entries our readers submitted. 

