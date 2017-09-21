Little boy wins dream prize for having 'brightest boots' at #Ploughing17

Solus has had the search light on for the Brightest Boots at the National Ploughing Championships and on Thursday September 21 at 1pm, little Calum Jackson Clarke (3) from Hacketstown, Co. Carlow wowed judges on the Wellie walk with his bright boots and colourful character.

Check out 'The Galway Boy' Mike Denver singing 'Yellow Submarine' here

Solus Light Bulbs invited all budding farmers to upload a picture with their brightest boots or flashy wellies to the @solusbulbs Facebook or upload a picture to any social media platform using #BrightestBoots. The Solus team were also busy hunting for Bright Boots and Megawatt Smiles amongst visitors to the National Ploughing Championships during the event over the course of the three days in Offaly.

Calum's prize from Solus is a helicopter ride over the beautiful Coley Peninsula followed by a VIP lunch. All finalists received a hamper of goodies from Solus.

You may also be interested in: Longford competitor John King ploughs a vintage furrow at #Ploughing17

Solus are showcasing their pioneering new Retail Experience display at the National Ploughing Championships. This innovative new high-level display allows visitors to press a button to ‘try me’ and see exactly what light bulbs look like when lit in various surroundings.

Solus is an Irish owned company that has been established for over eighty years and now supports 63 jobs in Ireland. Solus is committed to providing a complete range of energy saving lighting products for all applications possible and are proud winners of the Supreme award for innovation from the HAI.

Find all the Longford Leader coverage of #Ploughing17 here