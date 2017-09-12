PHOTO GALLERY: Sun Shines down on 83rd County Longford Ploughing Championships

The sun shone down in all her glory on the 2017 and 83rd County Longford Ploughing Championships which were held on the lands of Noel and Florence Gillanders in Abbeyshrule in association with Whites Trailers.

Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association Anna May McHugh was in attendance.



She said the event was a wonderful tribute to the organisers and the Championships also depicted the rich culture and heritage that the county possessed.



"There is a fantastic turnout here today," she told the Longford Leader.



"There are six or seven pairs of horses ploughing here as well and that is lovely; we are trying to encourage the younger ploughmen and women to come on board and seeing the horse ploughing will help that."



Ms McHugh also said she was delighted to be part of the action in Abbeyshrule and pointed out that the event in Longford was the largest of its kind outside of the national ploughing championships.

Competitors and spectators came from all over the country to see what was on offer and they weren't disappointed!

Longford Leader photographer Michelle Ghee was on hand to bring all the very best from the day to our audience in pictures.