Longford Leader Motoring: Audi Athlone launches Future Now 181 Sales event

Audi Athlone has announced details of the Audi Future Now 181 Sales event, offering motorists exceptional offers on 181 cars across the range of Audi models.

The Audi Future Now 181 Sales event at Audi Athlone includes the new Audi Scrappage EcoGrant scheme as well as upgrade packages tailored to meet the lifestyles of both existing and future Audi drivers.

AUDI SCRAPPAGE ECOGRANT OFFER

The Audi Scrappage EcoGrant offer, with incentives up to €6,500, is open to owners of diesel Euro 1 - 4 emission standard vehicles or below and is available to owners of all makes of cars, not just Audi owners. The Audi Scrappage EcoGrant offer is available with Audi’s attractive PCP finance rates and exclusive equipment pack offers that are available across the Audi range.



PREMIUM UPGRADE PACKAGES

Audi Future Now 181 Sales event will allow motorists to experience the latest technology and design innovations that are available throughout the Audi Athlone 181 range.

Check out the Longford Leader Motoring section HERE

Audi A4

The striking Audi A4 model boasts a range of upgrade packs. The sporty yet sophisticated A4 SE Edition 50 upgrade package includes a metallic paint finish, 18” alloy wheels ambient lighting pack, front parking sensors, comfort armrest and heated front sports seats and is available for €1,500, representing a customer saving of more than €3,200. The Audi A4 is available with an Audi Scrappage EcoGrant offer of €5,000 and from €359 per month PCP.



Audi A6

The iconic Audi A6 comes with a number of exceptional upgrades, such as the Audi A6 SE Comfort Pack, which includes 18” alloy wheels, MMI Navigation Plus with touch pad, smartphone interface, reversing camera, LED interior lighting package and wood inlays. This package is for a limited time only available for €1,200 which presents a saving of more than €6,200.

Furthermore, the striking Audi A6 S Line model is available with a similar Comfort upgrade package as above with additional features such as 19” alloy wheels, flat-bottomed steering wheel and Valcona leather finishing. At only €1,200 this upgrade package represents a saving of more than €6,600. The Audi A6 is available with an Audi Scrappage EcoGrant offer of €5,500 and from €439 per month PCP.

Launch of the AUDI COMPLETE DRIVE SERVICE PLAN

At the heart of the Audi brand, is its commitment to delivering an unrivalled total customer service experience and as part of the Future Now 181 Sales Event customers can also avail of an exclusive 5-year / 120,000km Audi Complete Drive Service Plan package from only €19 per month. This service plan offers customers extensive maintenance cover and with the Audi Complete Drive Service Plus package also including ‘wear’ items Audi drivers can enjoy a complete and worry-free owner experience.

Henning Dohrn, Director, Audi Ireland commented: “The Future Now 181 Sales Event represents exceptional savings across the entire Audi range. Our great value PCP offers, exclusive upgrade packages and new Audi Scrappage EcoGrant truly represent exceptional value for existing and potential Audi customers. Representing our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with an unrivalled total premium experience we are also offering a discounted exclusive 5-year Audi Complete Drive Service Plan package as part of the Future Now 181 Sales Event. We at Audi Ireland would encourage motorists to take this unique opportunity to visit their local authorised Audi dealer to personally experience all that Audi has to offer.”

For further information on the Audi Future Now 181 sales events at Audi Athlone contact one of the dedicated Audi sales team on 090 6403900 for more details. Offer runs from October 9 until December 31, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.