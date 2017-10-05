Major award for Keenan Bauer Motors

Keenan Bauer Motors, Mullingar, Co Westmeath has been awarded the Citroën & DS Automobiles Aftersales Dealer of the Year Award 2017, from a network of 19 authorised sales dealerships nationwide.

Pat Keenan and David Bauer were officially presented with the award by Sean Foran, Citroën & DS Ireland at their showrooms in Mullingar this week.

Since they began trading in Westmeath, Keenan Bauer Motors has established a tradition of value for money and total dedication to customer service.



They pride themselves on being an active member of their local community and are delighted to represent the Citroën & DS brands in the midlands.

David Bauer said, “On behalf of Pat and all the team at Keenan Bauer I am delighted to accept this award for the Aftersales Dealership of the Year 2017.”

He added, “Our customers are our number one priority and we strive to provide customer service that is second to none so we are delighted to receive this acknowledgement of our hard work from Citroën.”

Speaking about the award, Chris Graham, Managing Director, Citroën & DS Ireland, commented, “I would like to extend my congratulations to David, Pat and all the aftersales team at Keenan Bauer Motors on winning this award.

“The team work tirelessly to meet the needs of their customers and place emphasis on providing outstanding customer service and advice. We look forward to continuing to work with all the team at Keenan Bauer Motors in 2018 as we continue to build the Citroën and DS Brands in Ireland.”

