Audi Athlone quattro Cup attracts top golfers to Glasson Hotel & Golf Club

George Ryan and Denis Ryan emerged as winners of the prestigious Audi Athlone quattro Cup, held on Thursday, July 20 at Glasson Hotel & Golf Club.

The six highest ranking teams will progress to the national final of the amateur golf tournament, which will be held at Carton House, Co Kildare on September 13.

The pair swung to victory with a final score of 41 points, finishing ahead of Mike Waldron & Yvonne Waldron with 39 points.

A total of 96 golfers in 48 teams took part in the Audi Athlone heat.

Regional heats are currently taking place across some of Ireland’s most prestigious golf courses to determine the national finalists, who will go on to represent Ireland at the World Final in Mexico from December 1 to 5 .

Michael Moore, General Manager, Audi Athlone commented: “As we celebrate the 27th year of the Audi quattro Cup, we at Audi Athlone are delighted to be taking part in the largest amateur golf tournament in the world. The standard of talent and skill has been outstanding and is testament to the calibre of amateur golfers we have in this country. For over two and a half decades, we at Audi have not only championed but also actively promoted amateur golf, encouraging participation and fuelling healthy competition. On behalf of everyone at Audi Athlone, I would like to wish all finalists the best of luck at the national final of the Audi quattro Cup.”



For more information, visit https://audiquattrocup.com/