PICTURES: Streete Parish Park Annual Vintage Day a resounding success

The fine weather, vintage vehicles and wide range of children's activities and entertainment brought large crowds to the parish of Streete last Sunday, July 9, for the Street Parish Park Annual Vintage Day, which was a resounding success.

A display of vintage tractors, cars and motorbikes was very popular among vehicle enthusiasts, and a pet farm, face painting and various other attractions, including bumping cars and plenty more, were the main draw for kids and families.

And, of course, Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was on hand to snap a few precious moments.

