New SEAT Arona will arrive on Irish shores this November

The all-new SEAT Arona will make its public debut at the Frankfurt International Motorshow in September and will arrive on Irish shores this November.

The all-new SEAT Arona is the Spanish brand's third new model release in 2017, after the upgraded Leon and the all-new Ibiza.



This is yet another addition to the SEAT range in its biggest product offensive ever, which also includes the Ateca and the upcoming large size SUV that will be released in 2018.



The all-new SEAT Arona sits neatly within the SUV range as the younger brother in the family, in an outstanding and bright way, that combines the advantages of its compact dimensions in the city with its crossover attributes to get out of the city and go even further.



The SEAT Arona is elegant, spacious, practical and comfortable both in the normal Monday to Friday working week and adventurous, robust, sporty and efficient at the weekend.



All of this is combined with applied safety and connectivity technology that is only seen in higher segments of the market, plus SEAT’s undoubtable attractive and distinct design without failing to mention a huge amount of personalisation options as well as the sports DNA dynamism and finesse of the Spanish brand.



The Arona, manufactured exclusively in Martorell will play a key role for SEAT, strengthening the brand and increasing sales.

"We at SEAT are very persistent. With our biggest product offensive, by the time the Large SUV reaches the market, SEAT will have launched, in average, a new vehicle every six months in two and a half years. SEAT has allocated a total of 900 million euros in investments and R&D expenditure to the Ibiza and Arona. These investments are a part of the total investment of 3.3 billion euros for the 2015-2019 period”, says Luca de Meo, President of SEAT.



"The commercial launch of the new Ibiza is taking place this very month, and Arona will be premiered at the Frankfurt Motorshow."



The all-new SEAT Arona is the SEAT’s first model in the A0 compact crossover segment, which is the fastest growing segment in Ireland.

Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing and Product at SEAT Ireland, said, "We are excited to be bringing the all-new SEAT Arona to Ireland in November. Our SUV range is proving to be very popular, and the Arona is the perfect complement to the Ateca which is continuing to get a phenomenal reaction from Irish drivers.

"So far this year we have seen fantastic sales results across the board at SEAT Ireland and the arrival of the Arona will certainly add to the excitement as part of our greatest product offensive ever."

Last year, the company posted the highest operating profits in its history. SEAT's operating profit reached 56 million euros in the first three months of 2017, 4.1% more than in the same period in the previous year.

SEAT Ireland announced that its Q1 sales increased by a significant 16.2% year on year.