ŠKODA's most powerful Octavia ever is set for Ireland

German car manufacturers ŠKODA have released details of their most powerful Octavia RS to date, the RS 245. The sporty RS version of ŠKODA’s bestselling new Octavia model is now even more powerful, dynamic and emotive.

Aptly named the Octavia RS 245 produces 245bhp from a 2.0 TSI petrol engine and has the ability to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. The new Octavia RS 245 has the benefit of being available to order as a combi estate as well as a hatchback.

The Octavia model range was given a face lift in March with a dynamic new front end. The RS derivative was added in April powered by the familiar 184bhp diesel unit with the RS 245 arriving in showrooms in July. The RS 245 offers 15bhp more than the previous model. In addition to the impressive acceleration, the RS 245 offers a choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG with the top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h. The RS 245 consumes 6.4 litres per 100 km on the combined cycle.

As with the Diesel version, the new RS 245 offers LED headlights as standard, replacing the previous model's Xenon lights. The styling of the Octavia is further enhanced on the RS 245 with the black radiator grille which gives an integrated appearance between the grille and headlights providing a more aggressive stance. The Black 19” Xtreme alloy wheels and glossy black tailpipes complete the dominating road presence.

Inside, the sports seats are decorated in Alcantara and provide style and also safe support while cornering. The Driver Mode Select with Performance Sound Generator function enables individual adjustment of drive and comfort settings. A big differentiator in comparison to diesel versions is the addition of the electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential as standard. This allows for particularly dynamic acceleration when exiting bends.

Speaking at the launch of the RS 245, Cathal Kealey, PR Manager, ŠKODA Ireland, said: “The Octavia RS 245 will be arriving in showrooms in July from just €39,865. For any Octavia RS 245 ordered before June 30 we will provide 0% PCP finance. We would advise ordering early to avoid disappointment.”