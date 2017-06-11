Classic car restorers come together to produce the ultimate E-Type Jaguar Restoration Manual

The staff at Classic Motor Cars of Bridgnorth (CMC), who restored 1961 Jaguar E-Type Chassis No. 60 owned by Chris Anderson, used the car as the basis of the ultimate E-Type Jaguar Restoration Manual.

The manual will take the reader through the full nut-and-bolt restoration of a very early example, E-Type Chassis No 60. Skilled mechanics and technicians from world-class restorers CMC, have written each chapter, giving a first-hand account of the process with 224 pages and 700 photos showing the level of detail that goes into their award-winning restorations.

The car was the sixtieth E-Type to leave Jaguar’s production line in 1961; not only a very early 'flat floor' 3.8 litre model dating from the first few weeks of production, but also one of the earliest surviving right-hand drive E-Type roadsters, and had never been restored. Anderson bought it at auction in 2013 and sent it to CMC to bring it back to the condition that it would have left the factory in 1961.

It took CMC 3,500 hours to restore and since then it has received many awards, including Best of Show at the 2015 RAC Midsummer Drive-In.

David Barzilay, Chairman of CMC and editor of the manual, said: “CMC wanted to provide the ultimate E-Type restoration manual and they decided that the best way to do it was to allow individual specialists to write their own chapters.”

He added: “We are delighted to have presented the manual at the first ever City Concours at the Honourable Artillery Company headquarters in the heart of the City of London, where Chassis No 60 was on display for two days alongside more than 80 exceptional historic and modern cars.”

The E-Type Restoration Manual is available in hardback (£40) format. It can be purchased from www.classic-motor-cars.co.uk/classic-car-parts/books_63.