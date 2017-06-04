Gallery: Plenty of classic motors on display at entertaining Longford Vintage show and craft fair

Connolly Barracks, Longford town proved to be a mecca for vintage vehicle lovers on Sunday afternoon as the Longford Vintage Club Limited staged its 12th annual vintage show and craft fair.

Spectators flocked through the gates of the barracks from before 12 noon and thankfully, the downpours of rain stayed away for the duration of the sun kissed show and fair.



A special feature of the event was celebrating 100 years of Ford in Ireland, while the Ford Focus WRX rally simulator was a bigh attraction also.



Here is a photographic flavour of a wonderful day, a tribute to the professional organisation of Longford Vintage Club members, and we hope you enjoy it.

There will be further coverage in Wednesday's Longford Leader.