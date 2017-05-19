Celebrating 100 years of Ford in Ireland at Longford Vintage Club Show

To mark the centenary of Ford in Ireland, the Longford Vintage Club Ltd will feature a special Ford section at their 12th annual Vintage Show and Craft Fair which takes place on Sunday, June 4 in Connolly Barracks.

Miceal Nolan of Longford Vintage Club explained, “We are really looking forward to celebrating 100 years of Ford in Ireland and all Ford vehicles are welcome.”

Mr Nolan added, “As an added incentive, we will be awarding a special prize for the oldest Ford that arrives in Longford on the day.”

Gates open at Connolly Barracks on June 4 at 12 noon and Mr Nolan explained that there will be plenty of family fun on the day also. “We have lots of free kids entertainment. ‘Mr Tayto’ will be in attendance along with Corvenieos Entertainment, and we’ll have train rides, face painting, bouncy castles and pet farm.”

The Show on Sunday week will also include a ‘Future Classics’ section and another attraction on the day promises to be the Ford Focus WRX Rally Simulator.

Mr Nolan said the club was excited by the prospect of welcoming new exhibitors and added that there will be something for everybody, from vintage cars, tractors and commercials; stationary, engines and autojumble; dog show; blacksmith workshop; indoor and outdoor craft area and wood carving.

For more information on the 12th annual Longford Vintage Club Show and Craft Fair contact 087 116 7630 and also keep an eye on the club’s Facebook page.

** Our photo gallery, published with kind permission of Longford Vintage Club Ltd, features just some of the Ford vehicles that attended previous Longford Vintage Club shows.