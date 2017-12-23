Longford student chuffed by class gesture from her idol, Mayo star Aidan O'Shea

A Longford secondary school student was absolutely thrilled this week after she received a letter from Mayo GAA star Aidan O'Shea wishing her a 'great Christmas', accompanied by a photograph of the Mayo squad which was also signed by the Breaffy clubman.



Jasmin Hartin, a first year student at Cnoc Mhuire Granard, who lives in Gowna, Cavan, wrote to O'Shea as part of an English class assignment.

Her teacher, Ms Sharon Rabbitte, asked students to write and send a letter to their idols and Jasmin wrote to the Mayo All Star and Connacht championship medal winner.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard posted on their Facebook page - "Jasmin Hartin received this lovely letter back from Aidan O’Shea (Mayo) today. Very genuine gesture from him."

In the letter, O'Shea thanks Jasmin for her lovely letter. "A very happy Christmas to you and all your family."



He also wrote: "Thank you for all the support and hopefully 2018 will be a better year and who knows maybe that elusive All-Ireland might just come to Mayo, if not, what about Cavan?"

He also some sound advice. "You obviously all have a great interest in football, keep practising the skills of the game, even on foggy nights, listen to your trainers, coaches and parents and work hard at everything you do."

