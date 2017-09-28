ISPCA launch #GiveThemAVoice campaign to celebrate World Animal Week

The ISPCA launched their #GiveThemAVoice campaign to celebrate World Animal Week (October 1 to 7) coinciding with the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals on World Animal Day, October 4.

The ISPCA are asking all animal lovers to be responsible pet owners by ensuring their pet’s welfare needs are met and also ensuring they are neutered and micro-chipped.

ISPCA Ambassadors Rosanna Davison, Pete Wedderburn and Holly White joined the charity to highlight the#GiveThemAVoice campaign and are calling on all animal lovers to raise awareness and make a difference during World Animal Week.



Pet owners can help in so many ways from giving their own pets some extra love and attention, by rehoming a rescued animal, volunteering in your spare time or simply by making a donation to help the many animals in the ISPCA’s care.

ISPCA Public Relations Manager Carmel Murray said, “Each and every one of us can make a difference to improve animal welfare and during World Animal Week, there is no better time to give animals a voice. They cannot speak for themselves and World Animal Week is the perfect time to celebrate the wonderful role our pets play in our lives.



"Share a photograph or video of your adorable pet online using #GiveThemAVoice and #ISPCA. They cannot tell their stories themselves so we need you, our incredible animal lovers and supporters to tell their stories for them to #GiveThemAVoice. Follow us on Twitter @Ispca1 and Instagram @ispca_official so we can see your amazing contributions."

As a charitable organisation, the ISPCA rely heavily on public support enabling us to continue our work rescuing, rehabilitating and responsibly rehoming thousands of animals that desperately need our help. 88% of ISPCA funding is received from public donations and legacies and we really need your help to continue our vital work.

You can support the ISPCA during World Animal Week by texting ISPCA to 50300 to donate €4. Text costs €4. ISPCA will receive a minimum of €3.25. Service Provider is LIKE CHARITY, Helpline 076 6805278.

Visit www.ispca.ie for more ways to support our work.