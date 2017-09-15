Longford Leader gallery: Fair City actor Dave Duffy launches new Longford book 'People and Faces, Stories and Places'

Two of Longford’s creative artists have come together in a novel project this year to celebrate the people and images of Co Longford in a union of poetry and photography with a new publication entitled ‘ People and Faces, Stories and Places ’.

The book, which sees journalist Audrey Healy pen poetry to photographer Michael Croghan’s striking images, all taken in and around Longford town and county, is a unique collaboration of the work of two of Longford’s well known artists was launched last weekend at Longford!

Check out the photos here!