PHOTO GALLERY: 60th Arva Agricultural Show a great success

Aisling Kiernan

Aisling Kiernan

aisling.kiernan@longfordleader.ie

They came from all over the country to yesterday's 60th Arva Agricultural Show which proved to be a great day out for all the family, despite the adverse weather conditions. 

Enteries in the cattle and horse sections were up on previous years and the tug-o-war competitions between local clubs and organisations brought great excitement to proceedings. 

For more on Arva Show, see this week's Longford Leader on sale Wednesday! 