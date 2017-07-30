Kilbeggan Races: Locals triumph in the style and racing stakes

Tullamore’s Ursula Walsh was crowned Best Dressed Lady at the Kilbeggan Races Midlands and National and Best Dressed Lady last Friday evening, July 21.





Celebrity judge’s TV presenter and style entrepreneur Darren Kennedy, associated with the Brit Awards and hosting the London Fashion Week Festival and Roscrea based milliner Alison Roe selected the Mexican native from over 150 best dressed ladies.



Paddy Dunican, Manager spoke of the huge success on the evening. “So far this year we have staged five of our eight race meetings. The weather has been unkind to us but we are pursuing a very vigorous marketing campaign and we are experiencing a significant growth, with online sales and group bookings being the key driver behind our increase in attendances. Our Midlands National and Best Dressed Lady race meeting was a huge success and we are already looking forward to our next one on August 12."

The loudest cheer at Kilbeggan was recorded on Friday evening when Mullingar trainer Dot Love landed the Irish Stallion Farms Beginners Chase with 14-1 shot Newsworthy. Ridden by Simon Cavanagh, himself a Mullingar man, Newsworthy made all of the running. He was too strong for his rivals and had over four lengths of an advantage at the winning line.



Naas trainer Niall 'Boots' Madden sent out Whatever It Takes to win the Michael Moore Car Sales Handicap Hurdle in good style at Kilbeggan. The 14-1 shot, who is owned by JP McManus, was partnered by Donie McInnerney. The pair were well on top at the winning line.



The Tony Martin-trained Phil's Magic stayed on strongly to win the feature €50,000 Midlands National at Kilbeggan. Mr Boss Man looked as though he had the race in the bag, but in the shadow of the post, Phil's Magic under an ice-cold Donagh Meyler plonked his snout on the line to finish a short head in front of that rival. Phil's Magic was returned 7-2 favourite.

The Summer Saturday and Best Dressed Lady Competition is the next race on the Kilbeggan calendar on August 12. Sponsors of the Best Dressed Lady Competition is West Coast Cooler with guest judges to be announced close to the date.