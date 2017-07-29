Longford GAA Rounders success: All-Ireland silver medals for Clonbroney Minor Club

Clonbroney Minor Club have revived GAA Rounders in recent months.



As the minor club of Sean Connolly's in Ballinalee, they have been training hard over the last few months with regular training of U-8s through to U-18's. A total of 80 children take part.



A notable success was achieved last weekend when the Clonbroney U-18 team finished second in the All-Ireland Rounders competition at The Heath GAA in Portlaoise on Saturday and were beaten by Limekiln from Dublin who are the previous champions.



The Clonbroney U-13 boys and girls Teams are in action this Sunday when the GAA Rounders All-Ireland takes place in Ballymahon.



As the only rounders Club in Longford they can take any members from any Longford GAA club and they can play Rounders with Clonbroney who are always looking for people with an interest in Rounders.



Our senior teams (men, women and mixed) start training in September in getting ready for next year.