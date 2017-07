It was all hands on deck on Saturday, July 8 last as the Séan Kelly Junior Memorial Truck Run in aid of the Longford Scuba Divers took place.

Registration took place from 5pm at the Longford Scuba Divers Clubhouse and the convoy moved off shortly thereafter when it finished up in the Old Forge, Killoe.

Refreshments were served and their was plenty of musical entertainment from local musicians.