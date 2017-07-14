PHOTO GALLERY: Arva 'OsKaRs' raises a massive €100k
Over twelve hundred people flocked to the Hotel Kilmore on Friday night for Arva GAA's ‘A Night at the OsKaRs’ and the exceptionally entertaining event raised a massive €100,000.
The winners of the seven ‘OsKaRs’ awarded on the night were:
Best Supporting Actress - Edel O'Riordan
Best Supporting Actor - Brían Ellis
Highest Grossing Movie - The Snapper
Highest Individual Fundraiser - Michael Ellis
Best Actress - Yvonne Brady
Best Actor - Emmet Sloane
Best Movie (Voted on the Night) - The Field
The Night was a roaring success for the Arva GAA Club with plenty of smiles on faces as the movies were being shown.
A disco in the country club afterwards proved really popular and dancing went on until the early hours.
A DVD of the night will be produced following huge demand from attendees.
Clips will follow on Arva GAA's social media accounts.
