PHOTO GALLERY: Arva 'OsKaRs' raises a massive €100k

Over twelve hundred people flocked to the Hotel Kilmore on Friday night for Arva GAA's ‘A Night at the OsKaRs’ and the exceptionally entertaining event raised a massive €100,000.

The winners of the seven ‘OsKaRs’ awarded on the night were:

Best Supporting Actress - Edel O'Riordan

Best Supporting Actor - Brían Ellis

Highest Grossing Movie - The Snapper

Highest Individual Fundraiser - Michael Ellis

Best Actress - Yvonne Brady

Best Actor - Emmet Sloane

Best Movie (Voted on the Night) - The Field

The Night was a roaring success for the Arva GAA Club with plenty of smiles on faces as the movies were being shown.

A disco in the country club afterwards proved really popular and dancing went on until the early hours.

A DVD of the night will be produced following huge demand from attendees.

Clips will follow on Arva GAA's social media accounts.