PHOTO GALLERY: 5km run in Ballymahon in aid of our lady's Hospital Crumlin
The Ballymahon Friends of Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin held a very successful 5km run in Ballymahon last weekend.
Crowds gathered from all over the county to join in the fundraiser which will see funds going directly to the hospital.
Organiser's were delighted with the turnout and the support, and say they are looking forward to the next event already!
Photos: Frank McGrath
