PHOTO GALLERY: UCL Harps holds successful 'Stars in Your Eyes' fundraiser in Arva

As part of their push to raise €25,000 to finish the development of their two 11-a-side pitches at Dernaferst, Lough Gowna, UCL Harps staged a Stars in Your Eyes fundraiser on Saturday, June 3 last in the Breffni Arms Hotel, Arva.

UCL Harps, founded by Paddy McPhillips (Moyne Community School) and Ronnie Bleakley (Moyne Stores) 23 years ago, affiliated one U-12 team and began playing in the Longford Schoolboy League.

This season they have over 250 girls and boys registered from U8 to U17 playing in 21 teams. Children come from as far as Killeshandra, Carrigallen, Aughnacliffe, Ballinalee, Granard, Arva, and Loch Gowna and Moyne to play for the club. Next season UCL Harps will field their first senior team and they will ply their trade in the CCFL.