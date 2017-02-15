Photo Gallery: Bringing art and creativity together in Longford to raise funds for Pieta House

The initiative, which was the brain child of local woman Tina Brogan, played host to numerous artists, writers, poets and speakers who together created more awareness around the whole area of depression, anxiety and suicide.



Tina herself has seen dark days and she has lost many friends over the years to suicide.



She is a very well established artist and worked on the new ceiling at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford town.



“We had mixed artists, writers and poets,” she told the Leader on Monday. “The Longford Rose was also there.”



It was these losses and her own personal suffering that gave the local woman the inspiration to hold the exhibition last weekend.



It was a huge success and saw people from all over the county descend on Edgeworthstown over the two days.



“Two representatives from Pieta House were there and Dr John Prendergast spoke about anxiety, depression and how the mind works,” she continued before pointing out that over €1,400 was raised for the charity.



“Suicide is something that is close to my heart; I also have a lot of artist friends so I thought it would be great to bring those causes together and turn it into a fundraiser.”