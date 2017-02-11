Photo gallery: Deplorable levels of illegal dumping in Strokestown area

Hundreds of tyres, nappies and tonnes of household waste were strewn throughout a scenic bog land area in Culliagh, Strokestown which is used as a local walkway.

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has hit out at the dumping, and along with local area councillor Joe Murphy spent a number of hours with the litter warden and staff from Roscommon County Council as part of a major clean-up of the area in Culliagh.



Deputy Murphy said that the location which is off the old N5 had been used as a dumping area in the past but he has never witnessed such a shocking level of illegal dumping.

“The level of illegal dumping in the Culliagh area is utterly appalling as there were tonnes of household waste, nappies, toys and even some sporting type equipment. Only 500 metres away hundreds of tyres were also dumped- the local community are not going to tolerate this and people in the locality are seething with anger at the disregard for their area with this level of indiscriminate dumping.

“We spent a number of hours with the outdoor staff from Roscommon County Council and the litter warden and I really want to commend them because they had to endure horrific conditions in a bid to pinpoint the source of the dumping,” said Deputy Murphy.

Cllr Joe Murphy described the illegal dumping as “abhorrent and disgusting” – “It simply not acceptable and the cost of the clean-up is significant. This area is also in a bogland location and many locals would have used this area as a walkway in the past but in recent times it has been totally destroyed by illegal dumping.”

It is understood that a number of individuals were identified by council staff in their clean-up of the dumping site and that prosecutions will follow in due course. It is also planned to have CCTV cameras erected at various points in the locality in a bid to tackle this type of illegal dumping and people in the area are encourage to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal dumping to the litter warden in Roscommon County Council.

