Tree cutting at Madden's Island improves navigation along River Shannon

Longford/Westmeath Independent Alliance TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, outlined, “A lot of people had talked about doing this, including past Governments, but I gave a commitment on entering the Dail that every measure that could better manage the flow of the River Shannon to assist in minimising flood damage would be looked at and, where viable, implemented.”



Machinery went on site to clear dozens of trees on Madden’s Island to improve navigation of the Shannon. Among the areas targeted include: Small island west of Inishee island; Southern and eastern tip of Middle Island (noth of Madden’s Island) and Back-channel of Madden’s Island.



Deputy Moran paid tribute to the OPW, Waterways Ireland and Parks and Wildlife for coming together and working to ensure that the clearing of the trees happened.

“While Madden’s Island is downstream of Athlone, there was evidence that the Island was backing up water and creating an artificial dam and people like Michael Silke and Paul Macken have been consistently asking for this issue to be addressed,” said Deputy Moran.

“This is a real step in the right direction,” said Deputy Moran, “and combined with the monitoring and lowering of water levels carried out already, we are committed to delivering sustainable solutions.”

“I would also like to thank my Independent Alliance colleague and Minister responsible for the OPW, Sean Canney for listening to the concerns of the people on the ground and for being pro-active on flood relief measures,” said Deputy Moran.

ALSO READ:

€51,300 approved for Longford flood mitigation works