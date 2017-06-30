PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds gather in the sunshine for the official opening of Killoe Men's Shed

The who's who of political, community and religious life gathered together in the sunshine at Kiltyreher this afternoon where Killoe Men's Shed was officially opened by former owner and editor of the Longford Leader, Eugene McGee.

The Men's Shed initiative was established in Australia 21 years ago and over the last 10 years or so has been been making waves in communities right across Ireland.

"This is a very simple idea and one which means that people who mightn't be mad to go out and prefer to stay at home, especially on winter nights, can have a reason now to come out," added Mr McGee.

"They can see their neighbours, have a chat, read the paper - whatever it is - and this is only the start!

"It just shows you what can be done."

For lots more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader on sale Wednesday