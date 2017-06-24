Longford Leader Gallery: Longford 'Run for Rainbows' in memory of Ross Carr

A family fun run/walk that was suitable for all ages, took place on the Royal Canal at Farneyhoogan, Longford on Sunday, June 18 in memory of Ross Carr.

This second ‘Run for Rainbows’ was organised by the Ross Carr Foundation.

Ross died suddenly on July 4, 2013 aged just 37 years.

It was a very enjoyable day out for all the family enhanced by splashes of holi colour powder and free ice cream for all children.

Rainbows Longford provides a free 12 week programme for children who lose a parent through bereavement, separation or divorce.

This programme is to provide support to the children and is run by Rainbows Ireland.

All proceeds raised on the day were donated to Rainbows Longford.

A spokesperson for the foundation said, “We would like to help create happy memories for all the children,and we certainly had loads of fun at our Run for Rainbows.”



