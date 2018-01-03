Pictures: 'No Party for Billy Burns' premieres in the Breffni Arms

There was an electric atmosphere in the Breffni Arms Hotel for the Arva Premiere of feature film 'No Party For Billy Burns' on Saturday, December 30.

Delighted film fans, gathered in the packed to capacity hotel to catch their first glimpse of the much anticipated film.

In attendance were Director Padraig Conaty, Production Designer Siobhan Cassidy and cast members, Kevin McGahern, Charles McGuinness, Ray Reilly and Deirdre Gilbride.

Also among the attendance were the numerous people who had small supporting roles in the film and those who helped out in making the low budget production which was filmed in and around Arva.

Padraig Conaty and cast members stayed and took questions from the audience in a Q&A session with Chris Donohoe.

The reaction from the audience was fantastic and was a real boost for the production before it goes to the Chicago Film festival in the new year.

Due to the fantastic interest in the Cavan screening, two more screenings have been announced. The first will take place tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, at 8pm in Multisound, Cavan Town. Tickets are priced at €15 and can be purchased via 049 436 1312.