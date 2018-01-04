Lisryan Santa Dash a huge success
Lisryan and District Development host Christmas Santa Dash
The Lisryan and District Development Committee wish to thank all for supporting the recent Santa dash and Santa visit
It was a great event for both adults and children.
The children got to visit Santa in a beautifully built grotto and Santa travelled in style in a fabulous sleigh.
Both were built by two very generous locals without whom the event would not have been such a success.
Great thanks and gratitude to all involved in making it a safe and
And because he met such a great bunch of children, who were all on the good list, he has said that he’ll be back next year.
The committee
