Lisryan Santa Dash a huge success

The Lisryan and District Development Committee wish to thank all for supporting the recent Santa dash and Santa visit in the Crossroads Inn on Sunday, December 3.

It was a great event for both adults and children.

The children got to visit Santa in a beautifully built grotto and Santa travelled in style in a fabulous sleigh.

Both were built by two very generous locals without whom the event would not have been such a success.

Great thanks and gratitude to all involved in making it a safe and fun filled day for all.

A special thanks to Santa himself, who took the time from his busy schedule to pay us a visit.

And because he met such a great bunch of children, who were all on the good list, he has said that he’ll be back next year.