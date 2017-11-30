Longford Leader Gallery: Longford Variety Show 'When We Were Tops' wows audiences at Backstage Theatre
Performances of the very highest calibre was probably the choice phrase to take from last week's Longford Variety Show in the Backstage Theatre.
Set over three nights, crowds from right across the county and beyond came to witness a production brimming with talent and profound dexterity.
Here are just a sample of the many eye catching images taken by our photographer Shelley Corcoran last week.
