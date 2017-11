Stars in My Eye

Five: Everybody Get Up; Paddy Hughes, Daire O'Muiri, Sean McCormack, Barry Downes, Ben Hussey Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

Billy Ocean: When the Going Gets Tough; Bilal Moran Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

Miley Cyrus: Wrecking Ball; Christine Nevin Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

Fairground Attraction: Perfect; Valerie Maguire Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

Mentors: Kat Mahon, Jim Maher, Lorraine Fay, Bridie Góbl Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

Robert Palmer: Addicted to Love; Eddie Valentine Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

Bryan Adams, Summer of 69; David Dunleavy Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

The Nolan Sisters: I'm in the Mood; June Belton, Margaret Cowan, Mae Donlon, Liz Hourican Photo by Shelley Corcoran;

David Bowie and Mick Jagger: Dancing in the Streets; Benny Igoe and Paul Harkin Photo by Shelley Corcoran;