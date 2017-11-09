Longford Leader gallery: Fundraiser in Paul Fay’s Bar, Granard in aid of Stephen Garland’s HSST fund

Crowds turned out in large numbers at Fay's Bar in Granard recently for a special fundraiser in aid of Granard man Stephen Garland.

The 45-year-old, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) two years ago, is pinning his hopes on raising €70,000 for specialised treatment in Russia.

Here are a sample of the many images taken on what was a very successful and enjoyable evening had by all.

