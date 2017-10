Longford Person of the Year 2017

Caoimhe Brady, Aisling McGreal and Aisling Sorohan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Longford Person of the Year 2017

Tom and Johanna Donlon. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Longford Person of the Year 2017

Barbara and Ciatriona Heslin. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Longford Person of the Year 2017

Teresa and Edel Whyte with Sean Whelan, Martina Whyte and Melissa Whelan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Longford Person of the Year 2017

Tess and Maurice Murphy with Sheila Walsh and Peter Walsh. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Longford Person of Year 2017

Victor and Frank Kiernan. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Longford Person of the Year 2017

Joe Flaherty and Niamh Donlon

Longford Person of the Year 2017

Bradie Snee, Mairead Thompson and Agnes Caulfield. Photo: Michelle Ghee.

Longford Person of the Year 2017

Francis McNulty, John Dunphy, Terri Golden, Aisling Golden, Finola McNulty, Jillian McNulty and Mary Shedwell. Photo: Michelle Ghee.