Photo Gallery: Longford Person of the Year Jillian McNulty dedicates award to all Cystic Fibrosis sufferers who lost their fight for life

Longford People of the Year Awards 2017

Overall Longford Person of the Year 2017 Jillian McNulty pictured with compere Joe Flaherty (Managing Director Longford Leader) and Frank Kiernan (Kiernan Structural Steel Limited, main sponsors) at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year awards in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty after she was presented with the Overall Longford Person of the Year award.

Jillian McNulty, Overall Longford Person of the Year award winner 2017.

Midlands Simon Community Longford Person of the Year 2017 award winner Jillian McNulty pictured with her parents, Midlands Simon Community CEO Tony O'Riordan, Noel Greene, Tess Murphy, Martin Skelly (organising committee and co-presenter), compere Joe Flaherty (Managing Director Longford Leader), Frank Kiernan (Kiernan Structural Steel Limited, main sponsor) and Mark Cooney (Midlands Simon).

Yes...Jillian celebrates...Midlands Simon Community Longford Person of the Year 2017 award winner Jillian McNulty pictured with her parents, Midlands Simon Community CEO Tony O'Riordan, Noel Greene, Tess Murphy, Martin Skelly (organising committee and co-presenter), compere Joe Flaherty (Managing Director Longford Leader), Frank Kiernan (Kiernan Structural Steel Limited, main sponsor) and Mark Cooney (Midlands Simon).

Jillian McNulty is interviewed on stage at the Longford Arms Hotel by Martin Skelly.

Frank Kiernan (Kieran Structural Steel Limited, main sponsor) presents the Midlands Simon Community Overall Longford Person of the Year Award 2017 to Jillian McNulty.

Longford People of the Year award winner John Greene (right) pictured with Martin Skelly (co-presenter) and Mairead Rawle (McDonald's Longford, award sponsor).

Longford People of the Year award winner John Greene (right) pictured on stage in conversation with Martin Skelly (co-presenter).

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner John Greene (right) pictured with Mairead Rawle (McDonald's Longford, award sponsor).

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Denis Glennon (right) is interviewed by Martin Skelly.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Denis Glennon (centre) is interviewed by Martin Skelly, with Tommy Butler (representing sponsor of the award Cllr Seamus Butler, Butler Manufacturing Services).

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Marguerite Donlon in her video message to the attendance at the gala function in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Tom Donlon (right, representing his daughter Marguerite) is interviewed by Martin Skelly.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Shelley Deane in conversation with Martin Skelly on stage at the Longford Arms Hotel. Also in the photo is Cllr Micheál Carrigy who presented the award on behalf of sponsor, Kiernan Milling.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Shelley Deane gets her point across to Martin Skelly.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Ruth McGarry-Quinn addresses the audience at the Longford Arms Hotel.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Mary Flavin (accepting award on behalf of her husband Mick Flavin) on stage with Martin Skelly and Brendan Larkin (Larkin Windows, Ballinamuck, sponsor of the award).

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner James Cawley in conversation with Martin Skelly on stage at the Longford Arms Hotel.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Tara Cowan (accepting the award on behalf of her father Paddy Cowan) speaks with Martin Skelly on stage at the Longford Arms Hotel.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year award winner Paddy Cowan in his video message to the attendance at the gala function in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2017, Young Persons of the Year award recipients, the Longford Pony Club Showjumping team of Aisling McGreal, Rebecca Lyons, Edel Whyte and Rebecca Yorke.

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2017, Young Persons of the Year award recipients, the Longford Pony Club Showjumping team of Aisling McGreal, Rebecca Lyons, Edel Whyte and Rebecca Yorke share the stage with co-presenter Martin Skelly and Niamh Donlon (Ulster Bank, Longford, sponsor of the award).

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2017 sponsors.