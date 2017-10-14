Photo Gallery: Longford Person of the Year Jillian McNulty dedicates award to all Cystic Fibrosis sufferers who lost their fight for life

Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2017 presented at gala banquet

The Longford People of the Year Awards 2017 were presented at a memorable gala banquet and poignantly, overall winner, Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty dedicated her award to all CF sufferers who lost their fight prior to the life changing drug Orkambi being made available last April.

The two hundred guests gathered in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday night for the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards, in association with Kiernan Structural Steel Limited and the Longford Leader, accorded heroic Jillian a rousing standing ovation and it was a fitting tribute and conclusion to a wonderful occasion that celebrated all that is positive about Longford and its people.

There will be more coverage of Longford People of the Year Awards 2017 on our website www.longfordleader.ie and also in Wednesday's print edition of the Longford Leader. 

Longford People of the Year Awards 2017

Overall Winner, Longford Person of the Year 2017 Jillian McNulty

Ruth McGarry-Quinn

James Cawley

Paddy Cowan

Shelley Deane

Mick Flavin

Denis Glennon

Marguerite Donlon

John Greene

Longford Pony Club