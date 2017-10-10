Pictures: Third Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run in aid of 'Sick Children Fund'

The 3rd Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run took place on Sunday, September 24 last.

In previous years the event raised money for the Mark’s Wish to Walk Fund, Pieta House West and Co Longford Scuba Divers (Search & Rescue), raising almost €38,000 for good causes so far.

For 2017, the Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run welcomed the 'Sick Children Fund' as their charity partner. Our photo shows the organising committee enjoying a break before the start of proceedings.