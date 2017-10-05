Longford Leader gallery: €54k raised in Malin Head to Mizen Head cycle

Saturday night saw a huge crowd gather in The Bounty in Athlone for The Malin Head to Mizen Head Challenge 2017 cheque presentation to The South Westmeath Hospice committee.

Joint organisers, Pauric Connolly and Darren Mulledy presented each cyclist with a token trophy and thanked them all for their efforts.

Mr Mulledy invited the hospice committee to come up and accept the cheque of €54,000 on behalf of The Malin Head to Mizen Head Challenge 2017 and thanked the Palliative Care team who gave his wife great care before she passed away.

“We deeply appreciate this generous donation of €54,000 which will all be used to expand and enhance the Palliative Home Care service in the counties of Longford and Westmeath,” said Chairperson of the South Westmeath Hospice Patricia Braiden.

“We have identified a room which we will convert into a lovely new family room, kitted out like a sitting room with a TV so that family members that have travelled from Longford or anywhere in the midlands can stay overnight and take turns sitting up while the other family member gets their head down.

“This room will be a huge benefit to families who need to avail of it.

“A picture that was presented to the hospice committee of the cyclist pictured at Malin Head will hang proudly in this room so people will know that this room was funded from the proceeds of this cycle.”

Mr Mulledy thanked fellow paramedics Bruce McCormack and Eamonn Mc Loughlin who provided music free of charge on the night.

Mr Connolly thanked everyone who donated vouchers and spot prizes and thanked The Bounty for pulling out all the stops.

The night then kicked off with dancing and music till the small hours of Sunday morning.