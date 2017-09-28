Vacant Barrack Lane Shopping Centre in Granard sold for €355,000

The vacant Barrack Lane Shopping Centre in Granard went under the hammer today and the 1.85 hectares property, with ‘substantial development opportunity’, sold for €355,000, exceeding the €250,000 guide price by €105,000.



The Granard shopping centre was one of four Longford properties that featured in the first BidX1. (formerly Allsops) online property auction.



The four properties, in Granard, Longford town, Ballymahon and Aughnacliffe, sold for a cumulative total of €450,000.

Barrack Lane Shopping Centre, Granard - Sold for €355,000 (Guide Price: €250,000)

40 The Corrib, Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford town - Sold for €43,000 (Reserve Range: €25,000 - €35,000)

Apartment 3, Sli Na Mona, Mostrim Road, Ballymahon, Co Longford - Sold for €37,000 (Reserve Range: €25,000 - €35,000)

Sonnagh (Folio LD14030F), Aughnacliffe, Co Longford - Sold for €15,000 (Reserve Range: €5,000 - €15,000)





Property Details

Barrack Lane Shopping Centre, Granard

* A substantial shopping centre together with 3 x potential development sites.

* Shopping centre extending to approximately 3,716.12 sq. m (40,000 sq. ft).

* Total site area extending to approximately 1.85 hectares (4.57 acres).

* Lapsed planning permission for a significant mixed use development.

* A substantial development opportunity (subject to obtaining all necessary consents).

* Vacant possession.

40 The Corrib, Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford town

* Semi detached two bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 92 sq. m (1,000 sq. ft).

* Requires upgrading.

* Vacant possession.



Apartment 3, Sli Na Mona, Mostrim Road, Ballymahon, Co Longford

* First floor one bedroom apartment.

* Extending to approximately 46 sq. m (495 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.



Sonnagh (Folio LD14030F), Aughnacliffe, Co Longford

* Unfinished house.

* On a site extending to approximately 0.31 hectares (0.76 acres).

* Vacant possession.







