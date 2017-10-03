Longford Leader gallery: Jason Byrne in Longford Arms Hotel fundraiser for Stephen Garland's 'To Russia with Love' campaign

Comedian Jason Byrne was at his effervescent best at the Longford Arms Hotel last week as he starred in a major fundraising drive for local man Stephen Garland.

The Granard man is pinning his hopes on raising €70,000 to allow him avail of specialised treatment for Multiple Sclerosis, a condition he was first diagnosed with two years ago.

Here are some of the many pictures taken on the night.