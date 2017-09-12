Longford Leader gallery: Tenth Annual Classic Motorcycle Run in aid of Carrickedmond/Abbeyshrule Defibrillator group
Kawasakis, Suzukis and even the odd Harley Davidson took centre stage recently as the parishes of Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule came together for a yearly motorcycle run.
The event was the event's tenth staging spearheaded by the area's local Defibrillator group.
Here are just some of the many eye-catching images that were taken on the day.
