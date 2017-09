Benny Reilly retirement

Stephen Coy handing a memento to Benny Reilly

Benny Reilly is flanked by friends and supporters at his retirement party

Benny Reilly alongside his wife Siobhan and children Marise, Ian, Shane, Graham and Jamie O'Reilly, Hugh Farrell and a delicious looking cake to celebrate his retirement

Benny Reilly stands hands clasped with Brendan and Catherine Reilly and Bernadette Reilly and Annette Lally

Benny Reilly taking time out from the celebrations with TJ and Mary Flood

Benny, with his wife Siobhan and her parents John and Margaret McGoey

Noel Maguire and Martin Foley stand for a photo with their friend, Benny Reilly

Benny's friends surround him at the party, celebrating 37 years of service with the Defence Forces