PICTURES: Newtowncashel School reunion celebration at Kilbeggan Races

There was great excitement in Newtowncashel last month as the national school celebrated 50 years, with a day at the Kilbeggan Races.

The national school was built in 1967 and students were moved from the old school (which is now the Parish Hall) in January of 1968.

Since then, the new school has undergone a number of changes, including a large extension and numerous improvements.

Past and present pupils gathered at the school to celebrate the anniversary with many attending a day out at Kilbeggan Races.

Photos: Frank McGrath