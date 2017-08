Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Maura with family-Mary, John, Gerard and Mark

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Aidan Ganly, Chairman of Longford Association London with his wife Mary and mother in law Maura

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Maura with Patricia and Vera Heneghan; daughter Mary Ganly and Wynn Fox

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Maura Heneghan standing alongside the cake, many cards and goodwill messages which came her way to mark her special day

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Maura with her sisters who travelled up from Mayo for the occasion

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Carmel & Geraldine Linnane were there to savour the atmosphere

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Anna and Grace Heneghan at Cooney's Hotel sporting identical outfits for the occasion

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Karolina Gacek and Michael Heneghan were in attendance at Cooney's Hotel in Ballymahon

Maura Heneghan's 80th birthday party

Maura with her extended family at her 80th birthday celebrations in Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon recently