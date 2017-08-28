Photo Gallery: Longford remembers those who died in World War 1 during commemorations at the Garden of Remembrance
It was a poignant occasion at the Garden of Remembrance in Longford town last Friday evening during a ceremony to remember those local men who died in World War 1.
The ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Third Battle of Ypres, ‘Passchendaele’ attracted a large gathering who in the beautiful sunshine remembered the young men who gave their lives in adverse weather conditions and harrowing circumstances 100 years ago in ‘The Great War’.
‘Longford & the Great War: Passchendaele’ exhibition took place.
The Battle of Passchendaele, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres, was a campaign of World War 1, fought by the Allies against the German Empire.
The battle, which took place on the Western Front, from July to November 1917 was for control of the ridges south and east of the Belgian city of Ypres in West Flanders; Passchendaele lay on the last ridge east of Ypres.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on