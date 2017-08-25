Longford swimmer Darragh Greene finishes sixth in World University Games 50m Breaststroke Final

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene set a new personal best this afternoon in Taipei as he finished sixth in the final of the 50m Breaststroke at the World University Games.

Darragh had a fantastic swim and he took another 0.1 second off his best finishing time, touching in 27.76 seconds. The UCD swimmer secured his final berth as the 8th fastest qualifier from the semi-finals, and to finish in sixth in the final is a massive achievement.

In the heats he recorded a time of 27.87 seconds - his first time to smash the 28 seconds barrier. And in yesterday’s semi-final, (Thursday, August 24), he shaved 0.02 seconds off that time and this 27.85 performance saw his book his place in the final as the 8th fastest overall.

The winner of the final was Brazilian Ilya Shymanovich in a time of 27.39 - 0-37 seconds faster than Darragh.



Meanwhile, at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, last night a new Irish Senior Record was set in the Mixed Medley Relay - Longford’s Gerry Quinn was part of the quartet that set the previous record.



Conor Ferguson (Backstroke), Mona McSharry (Breaststroke), Ellen Walshe (Butterfly) and Robbie Powell (Freestyle) took almost two seconds off the Irish Senior Record in the event finishing sixth in 3 minutes 52.38 seconds. Ferguson and McSharry along with Emma Reid and Gerry Quinn had held the previous record at 3:54.09.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene qualifies for World University Games 50m Breaststroke Final in Taipei