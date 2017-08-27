Photos: Devlin Family Reunion at the Longford Arms Hotel

A very special Devlin family reunion took place on July 15 last where 150 members of the Clan descended on Longford.

They gathered together from all over the world to celebrate the occasion at the Longford Arms Hotel with some arriving from as far away as Sydney, Ibiza, London, Liverpool, Wales, Manchester, Donegal, Cork, Galway, Athlone and Dublin.

“The Devlin name is no stranger to Longford and the town has seen generations born, educated and settle here,” Sharon Devlin told the Leader.

“For those who moved away throughout the years, this reunion was a wonderful homecoming for them.”

