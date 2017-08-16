Gallery: Ballymahon students step out in style for Mercy Secondary School graduation dance
Vogue and elegance were very much to the fore last week as students from Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon held their eagerly awaited graduation dance.
The weather didn't disappoint either in what was an occasion which will certainly live long in the memory of those who attended.
It was also the last chance for many to come together as one ahead of today's (Wednesday) Leaving Cert results.
