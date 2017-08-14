Pictures: Owl eyes on Longford Rose as Rose of Tralee Festival kicks off

All eyes are on Longford Rose Laura Ward this week as she embarks on her three-day tour of Ireland's top attractions ahead of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Some of the Rose of Tralee 2017 contestants, including Laura, stopped off at the AA Five Red Star K Club in County Kildare for day two of the Rose tour.

The Roses enjoyed outdoor pursuits at The K Club this morning such as falconry, horse riding, fishing and some golf during their whirlwind trip to the luxury resort.

The Roses are looking forward to taking part in the festival which runs from August 16th until the final on Tuesday August 22.

In this week's Longford Leader, as part of our Longford Lives series, we've interviewed our Longford Rose, Laura Ward, who is thrilled to be representing her county in the Rose of Tralee Festival this week.

"I think I’m most looking forward to meeting all 63 other roses. The whole experience will be incredible but it’s the people we get to meet that make it so special," she said.

Make sure you pick up your copy of the Longford Leader this Wednesday to read the full interview.