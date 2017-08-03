Stylish Longford ladies sparkle at Galway Races

It was Ladies Day at Galway Races today and stylish Longford ladies featured very prominently with Oniesa Owens from Granard finishing as runner-up in the g Hotel Best Dressed event and also as the winner of the coveted Best Hat prize.

There was amazing detail in Oniesa’s winning headpiece which was made by Cavan milliner Davina Lynch.

Oniesa won €2,000, in addition to a two night stay at the g Hotel, a spa gift hamper from the hotel's ESPA, a champagne afternoon tea and a €100 voucher for Yourells Salon.

Oniesa wasn’t the only Longford lady shortlisted in the top ten for the Best Dressed Lady accolade. Kaela Keegan also impressed the judging panel which comprised Triona Barrett, General Manager of the g Hotel & Spa, fashion editor of the Irish Independent, Bairbre Power and her celebrity judges; actress Aoibhin Garrihy and TV presenter Baz Ashmawy.

Longford Rose Laura Ward also enjoyed herself and stepped out in style at Ballybrit racecourse today. The Rose of Tralee International Festival takes place from August 16 to 22 and Edgeworthstown girl Laura is looking forward to representing her county.

The overall winner of the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady was Aoife McCana from Spiddal.



Her prize includes a pampering weekend at the five star g Hotel & Spa, a diamond pendant worth €2,500, a VIP trip to London with flights, accommodation and spending money and a hair makeover from Yourells Hair Group in Galway.